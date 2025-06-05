Rinse and repeat Thursday, tracking a warming trend this weekend

Overcast skies remain near the coastline Thursday morning. Clearing is possible for the beaches while inland valleys can expect a bright skies right after lunch. Temperatures rise by a degree or so and highs reach 60s near the beaches 70s and 80s inland. No watches warnings or advisories. Enjoy your day!

Friday will be rinse and repeat with clearing skies and rising temperatures. Winds will be breezy towards the evening to help push out cloudy skies. A mini ridge of high pressure sets up over the area bringing a weakening trend in onshore flow. This will help temperatures rise by a few degrees and highs will make it into the 60s and 70s for the beaches and mid 70s and 80s inland. Head out for a nice bike ride!

A bright and warmer weekend is ahead as a small ridge of high pressure causes a weakening in onshore flow. Expect sunshine and temperatures back into the mid 70s and 80s for the entire area. Head out and enjoy the beautiful weather! Monday will be our peak heating day as high pressure builds. We cool off and cloudy skies reappear by Tuesday and into the next week.