Tracking thunderstorms Tuesday, warming up to end the week

Low pressure over Nevada and California will bring strong onshore flow along with low stratus clouds near the beaches. Misting and drizzle is likely early Tuesday morning, some beaches will fail to clear and may see misting into the overnight. Inland valleys and mountains will see the retreat of the marine layer by midday. Once the clouds clear out, daytime heating will destabilize the atmosphere bringing the threat for thunderstorms to develop. Most activity will hold in the mountains and inland, however we cant rule out some stray thunderstorms crossing over beaches at times. These showers will be fast moving however they will pose a mild threat. Main concerns for the day will be dry lightning, posing the risk for wildfires. Winds will be strong with these systems and may bring downbursts of intense gusts. This could blow around patio furniture and push debris in the roadways. When thunder roars, go indoors! Temperatures rise into the 60s near the coastline, upper 60s for inland valleys and 70s for the far interior.

Low pressure will bring more June gloom and misting Wednesday morning. Expect a slightly faster clearing pattern, however some beach areas will still hold onto the clouds through the evening. Temperatures rise by a degree or so and the beach hazard statement will finally come to an end in Ventura County. The weather will be more pleasant by the evening as rain and thunderstorm chances diminish. Enjoy!

It will be an overcast and wet Thursday morning. Travel safely as some areas of dense fog will develop as well. A similar cloud pattern is expected throughout the weekend with more sunshine each evening. Temperatures rise by a degree or so each day and the weekend will be some of the warmest and brightest days!