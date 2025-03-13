Spotty showers Thursday morning, tracking the next storm Friday

The wall of rain moved out of the Central Coast and into Los Angeles County Thursday morning. While heavy rain has ended, we can still expect on and off light showers into lunch. Over the last 24 hours, reports show most of the area with an inch to an inch and a half of accumulated rainfall. Looking at 48 hour rain accumulations, which adds the mini system from Tuesday, most of the viewing area measured close to 1.25 inches. We may add some additional rain

The next organized and structured round of rain appears Friday. This system will pale in comparison to Wednesday night and will arrive as spring showers. Expect some breezy winds, rainfall under a half of an inch and drying by the overnight. Temperatures warm into the 50s and 60s.

Lingering rain may continue Saturday morning, but most of the area will be drying out and seeing sunshine by the evening. Winds die off temperatures stay mild and a pleasant, damp weekend is ahead. More rain headed into Monday and Tuesday as chances are close to 50% for the entire viewing area. This next storm will be smaller but may bring close to another half an inch of rainfall. The First Alert Weather Center has your forecast.