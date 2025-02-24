Sunny & warm Monday, tracking toasty temperatures Wednesday

We start the workweek with clear skies and warmer temperatures. Monday's forecast looks extra pleasant as temperatures rise quickly and above average. We have a few areas of fog early in the morning along Point Conception, so visibility is reduced close to a quarter of a mile. Low clouds will clear quickly. Mostly sunny skies are expected by lunch with temperatures rising into the 70s. Head out to the beach and enjoy! Winds may be breezy at times but not close to advisory levels.

Expect another round of fog to develop in fog prone areas Tuesday morning. A similar clear pattern will occur, if not clear a little earlier. Temperatures warm a few degrees as high pressure strengthens and causes stronger offshore flow. Waves will be fantastic for surfers and it will be a perfect beach evening. Head out while the sunshine and dry weather lasts.

Wednesday will be the warmest of the workweek. Temperatures soar into the upper 70s and a few 80s. Offshore winds keep skies mostly clear and draw in warm and dry air. Head put and enjoy as this warm pattern will not continue for much longer. By Thursday we start to see high pressure breaking down and temperatures fall with it. We cool back into the upper 60s and low 70s by the weekend. As low pressure replaces high pressure, it will increase cloud cover and bring in the chance for showers. Earliest time for rain will be Saturday, most probably time for rain will be Sunday. This forecast will change as we near closer, rain amounts appear to be light for the entire area.