Sunny Wednesday, tracking heat

Mostly sunny skies this week as temperatures slowly rise to a late weekend peak in the mid to high 70s.

Some areas could even reach 80 degrees this weekend.

Winds are expected to get stronger across the region Wednesday through Friday.

A moderate Santa Ana wind event is possible Thursday through Friday, mostly likely to impact Ventura County and the south coast.

A high surf advisory is in effect until 3am Wednesday for San Luis Obispo County and North Santa Barbara County beaches with 8-12ft waves expected, 6-9 ft waves expected in Ventura County through the same time.

No noteworthy rain chances for the next couple weeks, though wet weather could return in March.