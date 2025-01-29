Cool Thursday, rainstorms ahead

Our temperatures will cool slightly on Thursday before a warming trend kicks off on Friday into the weekend.

Low pressure near AZ and onshore flow is keeping us cool Thursday, more clouds and marine layer expected.

High pressure will be combating a northern storm over the pacific ocean, triggering our warmer weekend temps.

Rain chances have risen once again for this weekend, very light rain possible for our northern communities, mostly forecasting rainfall amounts under a quarter inch.

Even stronger rain chances for the region during a Tuesday-Wednesday storm, some northern communities could see that storm's rain begin on Monday, around 1/2 inch expected but could be up to 1 inch if that system maintains strength as it travels south.

That storm is looking warm, so not as much snowfall expected in our local mountains this time around.