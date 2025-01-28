Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Slightly warmer Wednesday, no rain this week

KEYT
By
today at 3:34 pm
Published 3:24 pm

Dry and cool conditions continue Wednesday.

Low pressure is centered near Arizona keeping our local climate colder than normal.

Northwest winds are also keeping us cool.

Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s, afternoons in the 50s and 60s.

Temperatures will warm up on Friday as high pressure enters California, warm weekend temps follow.

Our weekend rain chances from a northerly storm system have diminished, that rain is now expected to stop before reaching north SLO County.

Our next rain chance is now Tuesday or Wednesday next week, its already looking like a stronger storm than last weekend's. It's a warmer system with rainfall totals closer to 1" across the region, less snow and higher rain totals across the region expected, so burn scars will need to be monitored.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content