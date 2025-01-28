Slightly warmer Wednesday, no rain this week

Dry and cool conditions continue Wednesday.

Low pressure is centered near Arizona keeping our local climate colder than normal.

Northwest winds are also keeping us cool.

Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s, afternoons in the 50s and 60s.

Temperatures will warm up on Friday as high pressure enters California, warm weekend temps follow.

Our weekend rain chances from a northerly storm system have diminished, that rain is now expected to stop before reaching north SLO County.

Our next rain chance is now Tuesday or Wednesday next week, its already looking like a stronger storm than last weekend's. It's a warmer system with rainfall totals closer to 1" across the region, less snow and higher rain totals across the region expected, so burn scars will need to be monitored.