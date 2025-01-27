Skip to Content
Dry & mild Tuesday, cold overnight

The lingering effects of last weekend's cold winter storm system will leave our temperatures mostly cool on Tuesday.

The low pressure system will be moving east as it exits our region.

A freeze warning is in effect for north Santa Barbara County on Monday night from 2-9am with 28-32 degree lows possible.

A frost warning is in effect for coastal communities in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties Monday night from 2-9am with 32-35 degree lows.

Temperatures will slowly rise this week.

A potential storm could impact our region this weekend into next week, only about 20-30% chance as of Monday.

