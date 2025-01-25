Rain has returned, Sunday Jan 26th forecast

We are finally seeing some much needed rainfall across Central and Southern California right on the heels of our latest offshore wind event. Showers will be scattered through tonight and in to Sunday before tapering off early Monday. Temperatures have tumbled as well with many areas seeing highs only in the 50's which is about where we'll end up again on Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for areas above 4000 feet where we could see 6 to 8 inches along with gusty winds which could blow the snow around. Flood issues, for now, are only posted for the most recent fire burn scar areas of Los Angeles County. Again, rain rates should stay on the moderate side with just small chances for heavy activity. Any recent burn area should keep a close eye on things just in case.

Looking ahead, the storm system will spin up moisture from the south through Sunday and then as the system moves south and east, moisture could then spin around and drop in from the north early Monday. Rain totals are not expected to exceed about one half inch for coastal areas with slightly higher totals along foothills and mountains. But, there is a small chance for an isolated thunderstorm which could bring heavier precipitation. We will keep a close eye on our radars and pass along updated rainfall predictions as we receive them via the latest forecast model runs. By late Monday, drier air funnels in with brisk and even chilly west and northwest winds. At this time, we don't see any significant wind issues and this includes any sign of another offshore wind event. In fact, despite returning sunshine by mid week, we should stay on the cool side with just light variable winds. Our long range forecast sees another storm threatening the region by next weekend. We will keep an eye on it and pass along the latest updates for the possibility of more rain on the way.