Rain and thunderstorms this weekend, temperatures free-fall

The Red Flag Warning has been extended for Ventura County through 10am Friday. Winds begin to lighten and fire fuels are exceptionally dry. Air quality will be hazardous in Ventura as the Hughes Fire burns further. Limit outdoor exposure and close windows. A Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning have been issued for portions of the Central Coast. You may run into frost on your windshield or temperatures as low as 37 degrees which will harm pets, plant and pipes. Highs for the day warm into the 60s and 70s, about a 5-10 degree drop from yesterday. Winds return to the northwest direction by the evening, so humidity will rise, we will finally be out of fire weather concerns and the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire.

Our potent low pressure system arrives Saturday. This will bring exceptionally cool and unstable air into the area. Expect temperatures to free fall 15-30 degrees from Thursday! Highs are expected to reach into the 50s and a smattering of 60s. Rain begins by the evening. This system will bring in southerly winds, making rainfall notoriously hard to forecast for. We are certain there will be spotty showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts appear to be around a quarter of an inch or less in San Luis Obispo, half an inch in Santa Barbara and closer to a third of an inch in Ventura.

Light to moderate rain continues through Sunday morning. We will see brief fast moving thunderstorms, bringing the slight worry for mud slides and flooding near burn scars. The chance and likelihood of a mud slide occurring is high, but the impacts will be minimal. Expect few areas to shift and move but only shallow and small portions of cliff sides. Impacts are expected to be very low and almost non existent in Santa Barbara. While there is a 5-10% likelihood of flooding and mudslides in Ventura, the National Weather Service is still urging those residents around scars to stay vigilant and keep a bag packed with them.