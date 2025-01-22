Heat peaks Thursday, dangerous winds

Temperatures will rise to about 15-20 degrees above normal - into the 70s and 80s across the region Thursday.

The northeast Santa Ana winds will peak overnight Wednesday through Thursday morning.

New wind alerts have been issued and fire weather warnings have been extended.

A wind advisory is in effect until 10pm Wednesday for Ventura County: 20-30mph winds and gusts up to 50 mph expected.

A high wind warning is in effect 10pm Wednesday until 2pm Thursday for Ventura County: 30-40mph winds and gusts up to 60 mph expected.

The red flag warning for Ventura & LA Counties has been extended to 10am Friday.

Temperatures drop on Friday as a cold storm system moves over the region and onshore winds return.

Rain chances are rising for the Central Coast this weekend, forecasted to see about 1/2 inch of rain this weekend locally. Mountain snow is possible above 3000 feet.

Most rain is expected late Saturday into Sunday but off and on showers are possible through Monday morning.