Fog returns Friday, cool weekend forecast

Onshore flow returned Thursday and temperatures will cool further on Friday.

I am tracking a 5+ degree drop in some parts of the Central Coast.

Wind speeds have returned to near normal for the Central Coast and are expected to remain mostly calm through the weekend.

Morning fog and clouds are expected near the coast on Friday and Saturday mornings.

A cool weekend is in the forecast for us with highest daytime temperatures peaking right around 60 degrees.

Frost and freeze warnings are in effect Thursday night at midnight until 9am Friday with temps as low as 25-32 degrees possible across the region.

Another Santa Ana wind event is possible Monday or Tuesday.

Below normal temperatures are expected for the first half of next week as well, warming to follow.