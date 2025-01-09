Santa Ana winds continue Friday, Kenneth Fire nears Ventura County

Gusty winds will continue on the southern end of the Central Coast Thursday night through Friday with wind and fire weather alerts being extended for Ventura County as the Kenneth Fire nears county lines.

Temperatures cool by a couple degrees Friday but we are staying warm and in the low 70s for cities like Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo.

A high wind warning and wind advisory will effect Ventura County through Friday with 20-35mph winds and 50-70 mph gusts possible.

A red flag warning remains in effect for VTA County through 6pm Friday.

A frost advisory goes in effect from 12am Thursday night until 9am Friday morning for the Ojai Valley with temps near 32.

We should see some relief from strong winds Friday evening.

Two more rounds of gusty winds are expected to develop for Saturday through Sunday, then again on Monday night through Tuesday. The Mon-Tues winds are looking stronger than this weekend's winds, according to early forecasts via the National Weather Service.

Temperatures cool near to below normal for the Central Coast by Monday, mid 60s range.