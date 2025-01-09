Evacuation Warning issued for Kenneth fire near the border of Ventura and Los Angeles counties

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a brush fire near the Victory Trail Head, around the Hidden Hills area northwest of Calabasas on the border of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

An Evacuation Warning was issued for residents in the Oak Park area near Kanan Road and Agoura Road, east of Kanan Road to Deer Hill added the Ventura County Fire Department.

The image below, courtesy of the Ventura County Sheriff Emergency Services - Incident Dashboard, shows the areas currently under an evacuation warning (the areas within the orange outline and titled "Evacuation Warning/Kenneth - Zone1") as well as areas accessible only for residents (the red sections).

The fire has been officially designated the Kenneth Fire by fire authorities.

For the latest information about emergencies in Ventura County, visit VC Emergency.com.

The Kenneth fire joins multiple other fires across Los Angeles County that have triggered extensive evacuations and resulted in the confirmed deaths of at least five people.

The image below from the California Department of Fire and Forestry Protection shows the approximate locations and sizes of the active fires in Los Angeles County.

A large portion of Southern California is currently under a red-flag warning issued by the National Weather Service due to high winds and low humidity.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.