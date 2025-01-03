Temperatures cool further on Saturday, a warming trend with gusty winds arrive next week

A weak onshore flow and weak trough is keeping conditions cool on Saturday, as the trough dissipates, following behind it is cold air, resulting in temperatures dropping Saturday. Some areas of the region will remain steady on Saturday. Due to the trough moving through the region, it leaves behind cold gusty winds as well, resulting in a wind advisory for the Santa Barbara southwestern coast and the Santa Ynez Eastern and Western mountain range. Wind speeds will be 20-35 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph and local gusts up to 55 mph. Higher terrain mountain areas are also under a wind advisory set to expire by 10 a.m. Sunday. Cloud cover makes a comeback Friday afternoon into Saturday and Sunday. Partly cloudy skies will be persistent on Saturday and for the early morning of the day, low visibility is expected. Overnight into Saturday, do be cautious while driving late or early. There is a chance a dense fog advisory may be issued. For some areas with dense fog, the possibility of mist is expected. Temperatures through out the region on Saturday will be in the 60s with Paso Robles staying just below 60.

Sunday temperatures warm slightly with onshore flow shifting back to offshore flow. Another ridge of high pressure is moving toward the region, blocking out any chance of cooler temperatures or rain chances for the extended forecast. A moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event is expected next Tuesday through Thursday, however models are not set on the extend of the strength, but with that, low relative humidity will return beginning Monday into Thursday. First Alert Weather will be tracking this event closely as we head into the weekend.