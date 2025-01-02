Temperatures drop 5 to 10 degrees on Friday

A rather pleasant day for the Central Coast today! Sunny and warm conditions prevailed as offshore flow kept any cloud cover away. As we head into Friday, a weakening cold front approaches, quickly cooling temperatures about 5-10 degrees depending on your micro climate. Cloud cover is expected to increase as a weak onshore flow returns as well.

Winds will be light for many areas, however a wind advisory goes in place at 4 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday for the Santa Barbara Southwestern coast and the Santa Ynez Eastern and Western mountain range. Northwest to north winds of speeds 20-30 mph are expected with gusts up to 45 mph and local gusts up to 55 mph. Temperatures will be in the 60s for the region and will just about average for this time of year.

With the cold front approaching areas north of Point Conception have a 10%-20% chance of mist and drizzle, but it is looking like the percentages will continue to decrease and dry conditions are expected. By Saturday temperatures cool even further with an increase in cloud cover, so keep those coats out through the weekend! Next week for Tuesday through Thursday, there is a moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event in the forecast, but models have yet to confirm how moderate or strong it will be, so First Alert Weather will be tracking closely through the weekend.