Windy Tuesday, dry New Years

Gusty winds in the forecast for Tuesday. No rain chances for us on New Years Eve or New Years Day with mostly sunny skies.

A warming trend this week: our temperatures will slowly rise.

High pressure arrives mid week with some moderate Santa Ana winds expected & peak heating around Thursday.

Fog will be suborn south of Pt. Conception, the offshore flow will not be strong enough to fight off the marine layer Monday night.

A Wind Advisory goes in effect 9pm Monday until 9am Tuesday for SLO County with 15-25mph winds & 35 mph gusts there, 20-30mph & 45 mph gusts in our local mountains, up to 50 mph gusts along the South Coast & Santa Ynez Valley.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 3am Tuesday with 7-11ft waves at SLO & SB County Beaches & 5-8ft waves at VTA County Beaches until 9pm Monday.

Light rain chances return this weekend up north.