Weather forecast for the last weekend of 2024

Occasional gusty winds are expected through the weekend, which will be north to northwesterly winds. A wind advisory is in place through Sunday night for the Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura county mountains. Gusty winds will be felt through Santa Barbara and Ventura as well.

A high surf advisory remains in effect until next week, for the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara county beaches, breaking waves will be 10-15 feet with dangerous rip currents. Friday evening fog will roll in once again and will be dense for some areas close to Santa Maria and in Lompoc. It is something to consider for those traveling late Friday of early Saturday. Saturday dry conditions return as north winds continue and temperatures rise slightly. It will be a very pleasant day to head outside and enjoy the sunshine. Sunny and warm with light winds is the best way to describe the last Saturday of 2024. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 60s for the coasts and high 60s to low 70s for the valleys and inland areas.

By Sunday another quick moving cold front will move down the region, bringing another chance of rain. For San Luis Obispo county, rain chances remain at 30%. Temperatures cool a couple of degrees and clouds increase slightly for Sunday as well. Winds will continue to be breezy, but will be below advisory levels. By next week on New year's day, sunny and warm temperatures will be in the forecast, as high pressure builds in and keeps any other cold fronts away from the Central Coast, which is a great way to ring in the new year.