Windy on Thursday, rain chance Friday

Temperatures rise slightly on Thursday with strong winds expected.

Our temperatures are moving from below average to slightly above normal.

There is a chance for light rain in north Santa Barbara County & San Luis Obispo County on Friday, under a quarter inch.

Those strong winds are set to last through at least Friday.

A wind advisory is in effect until 12pm Friday: 20-30mph winds & 50 mph gusts in SB County, 20-30mph winds & 60 mph gusts in Ventura County & SB Mountains.

Our temperatures cool again on Friday, then rise back up on Saturday.

Rain chances return Sunday, looking dry through New Years Day after that.

A high surf advisory remains in effect until 4pm Sunday for all local beaches with 10-15 waves expected.