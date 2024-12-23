Coastal flooding Tuesday, light rain on Christmas Eve

A cool and rainy Christmas Eve is in the forecast for us with dangerously strong waves expected and coastal flood alerts across the region.

A high surf warning is in effect until 12pm Tuesday. Ventura County Beaches: 12-18 ft waves, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County Beaches: 18-25 ft waves.

A high surf advisory lasts through 9am Wednesday with 8-12ft waves expected in Santa Barbara County.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is also in effect until 9am Tuesday for our beaches. Sea water flooding & high tides could effect low-lying areas like parking lots & walkways. There is also a risk of drowning and damage to coastal structures.

Up to 1/2 inch of rain is expected in SLO County Tuesday morning, little to no rain expected in SB and VTA area through the afternoon.

Dry & warmer temps begin Wednesday on Christmas Day.

Gusty winds are expected to pick up later in the week.