Rain chances, Sunday Dec 22nd forecast

High clouds continue to stream across the region ahead of yet another Pacific storm system taking aim areas to our north. Once again this means we are on the dry bottom end and only light amounts of precipitation are expected. For the overnight and in to Sunday look for increasing clouds with sprinkles possible in our northern areas by the afternoon. Amounts again will likely be very light and much of the 3 county region will likely see nothing. Highs on Sunday will be in the 60's for most areas and because of the cloud cover, morning lows will be on the mild side.

A very powerful swell will also be hitting the coastline by early Sunday with waves well over 15 feet possible along the Central Coast, up to 10 feet for the Santa Barbara South Coast and up to 12 feet in Ventura County. Wave size could actually increase heading in to Monday with waves building to 25 feet along the Central Coast. A High Surf Warning will be in play for our northern areas with a High Surf Advisory for the South Coast and through Ventura County. Luckily our highest ocean tides will be only about four feet for the very early morning. Still, with type of long period and large swell, coastal flooding and beach over runs are possible. Surf is expected to subside through Christmas Evening and in to Christmas.

Looking ahead, stubborn high pressure will continue to keep the procession of storms to our north with just another light chance event expected on Christmas Eve. Central Coast could see maybe up to half an inch with lighter amounts south, especially below Point Conception. Christmas should be dry and beyond that, just a couple of light chances arrive as we head toward and through the last weekend of 2024. Let's hope January delivers some much needed rainfall and snow for our local mountains.