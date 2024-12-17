Warm-up Wednesday, strong winds

A big warm-up Wednesday with temperatures near 80 degrees in many communities across the Central Coast and strong gusts in the forecast.

Temperatures are rising to about 10 to 15 degrees above normal, bringing us some mid-December heat and summer-like conditions in some areas thanks to high pressure and offshore wind.

A red flag warning is in effect until 6pm Wednesday for Ventura County.

A wind advisory is in effect for Ventura County until 6pm Wednesday with 20-30mph winds & 50 mph gusts. Also in effect for San Luis Obispo County until 6pm Wednesday with 15-30mph winds & 45 mph gusts. A wind advisory also remains in effect until 10pm Tuesday for Santa Barbara County with 15-20mph winds and 45 mph gusts.

A high wind warning goes in effect 6pm Tuesday lasting until 6pm Wednesday with 25-40mph winds and 60 mph gusts.

High surf is also expected in North SB County & SLO County until 10am Wednesday, waves up to 12 feet.

On Thursday, warm conditions remain but winds decrease.

Temperatures cool Friday into the weekend.

Rain chances have decreased to near 20% for Saturday.

Highest rain chances are now on Tuesday of next week - Christmas Eve.