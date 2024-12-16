Santa Ana winds Tuesday, warmup & fire weather

Santa Ana winds are expected to pick up again Tuesday in Ventura County, breezy conditions across the region, and our temperatures jump dramatically on Wednesday.

This will bring elevated fire weather concerns for our mid-week with windy, warm and dry conditions expected in many local areas especially inland in our valleys and mountains.

A wind advisory is in effect until 6am Tuesday for portion of Santa Barbara County & the Santa Ynez Valley mountains with 20-30mph winds and 50 mph gusts expected.

A wind advisory goes in effect 3am-6pm Tuesday for Ventura County then upgrades to a high wind warning at 6pm Tuesday lasting until 6pm Wednesday with 25-35mph winds and 60 mph gusts.

A red flag warning goes in effect for Ventura County form 3pm Tuesday to 6pm Wednesday.

High surf is also expected in North SB County & SLO County 10am Tuesday - 10am Wednesday, waves up to 12 feet.

Our temperatures peak on Wednesday in the mid to high 70s, then cooling down on Friday.

Very light rain chances return mostly for SLO County & North Santa Barbara County on Saturday.

We will be tracking the weekend rain chances for you this week.