Dangerous winds Tuesday, fire weather & rain chances

Published 3:29 pm

Strong and dangerous Santa Ana winds will develop in our region starting Monday night.

A high wind warning goes in effect 10pm Monday through 1pm Tuesday for Ventura County with 30-40mph winds and up to 70mph gusts.

A red flag warning goes in effect from 8pm Monday until 6pm Wednesday for dangerously strong winds & low humidity in Ventura County. Also in effect for SLO County from 10pm Monday - 10pm Tuesday with 15-30mph winds and up to 40mph gusts with low humidity.

A special marine warning has been issues for Ventura County beaches through midnight Tuesday for strong, storm-like winds that could be dangerous at nearby harbors.

Winds are expected to start to calm on Wednesday.

A cooling trend and very light rain chances are expected later in the week, mostly under 1/2 an inch forecasted. Strongest rain chances are looking up to 30% north of point conception, so North SB County & SLO County.

Evan Vega

