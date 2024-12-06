Head outside Saturday! It will be a warm day, cooling in the evening just in time for Christmas festivities

High pressure continues to sit comfy over the Central Coast, keeping temperatures well above average for this time of year. Many parts of the region woke to overcast skies, but conditions cleared quickly and temperatures warmed quickly as well. The weekend is expected to be calm and quiet until Monday when winds pick up.

Saturday the chance of overnight to early morning clouds is expected once again, but with a weak offshore push, the fog will move out quickly. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 70 degree range for the region. It will be the warmest day of the week on Saturday so head outside to the beach, grab lunch outdoors, take advantage of the beautiful weather! As the sun sets, temperatures cool quickly and there are plenty of Christmas festivities to enjoy through out the Central Coast. The Santa Maria Parade of Lights kicks off at 5 p.m. and temperatures will be in the 50s. The Ventura Winter Wine Walk kicks off at 4 p.m. with temperatures in the low 60s.

Sunday, weak onshore flow returns and with that, more overcast skies return as well and temperatures will drop 3-6 degrees. Foggy skies will clear by midday and mostly clear skies will persist through the day. The Santa Barbara Boat Parade is also on Sunday, so be sure to take a jacket as temperatures cool as the sun sets.

Monday begins a weak Santa Ana wind event, First Alert Weather will be tracking those changes through the weekend. A Fire Weather Watch will go into effect for Santa Barbara and Ventura County at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday.