Foggy Wednesday, warmup Thursday

Above normal temperatures continue Wednesday but a noticeable jump in temperatures begins Thursday.

High 60s for Santa Maria, Santa Barbara and Ventura on Wednesday - San Luis Obispo breaks into the low 70s.

Fog is in the forecast for Santa Barbara for much of the day Wednesday, looking sunny in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo.

Winds are mostly calm Wednesday, slightly stronger on Thursday, and we could see some Santa Ana wind gusts Friday through the weekend with 30-40 mph gusts.

No rain is in the forecast for us this week or next week.

Temperatures will rise in the 70s and 80s this weekend.

A big cool off is expected on Monday into next week.