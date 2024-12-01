A beautiful start to December, Monday Dec 2nd forecast

A stellar Fall day and fantastic start to December with plenty of sunshine and mostly mild temperatures. Light offshore winds are expected for the overnight with just some possible patchy fog possible along the coast. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 40's. Highs on Monday will once again start out on the cool side and then warm in to the 60's and even low 70's by the afternoon. Winds will be variable with light offshore flow early and then turning onshore by the afternoon.

Looking ahead, a very quiet weather pattern is expected for the start of December as high pressure overhead and low pressure just west of Baja produce mild to moderate offshore winds. Temperatures will meander between normal and slightly above as th light offshore flow keep us dry and breezy. We don't see any significant wind issues with some gusts maybe going above 20 mph below passes and canyons during the overnight and early morning hours. Rain chances at this time are right about zero through next week. Storm systems are still lined up across the Pacific and will keep moving toward the West Coast with maybe something getting close over next weekend. We'll keep a close eye on things and update the forecast regularly as get close to next weekend just in case rain is possible.