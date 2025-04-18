Sunny Saturday, warmer Easter weekend

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Mostly clear skies arrive on Saturday across the region.

Temperatures will also be warming up slightly, getting closer to near normal conditions.

Sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday as temperatures get a slight boost by 1 or 2 degrees.

Winds are looking very mild up and down the coast this weekend.

Temperatures will be warming up to the high 60s on Sunday, pleasant weather for egg hunts, barbeques and outdoor celebrations. You may want an extra layer for any morning or evening plans this weekend as the weather will be slightly cooler than normal.

Temperatures decrease again early next week as onshore flow brings more fog and clouds.