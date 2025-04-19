City of Goleta held its 3rd annual Beautify Goleta Earth Day event Saturday

GOLETA, Calif. - “We have a pizza box, an old blanket that was in a storm drain, a few beer bottles, a number of doggy poop bags," said Brooke Armstrong, a volunteer at the annual Beautify Goleta Earth Day event.

To beautify the City of Goleta, the city held its 3rd annual Beautify Goleta Earth day event on Saturday.

“Last year we got over 50,000 pounds of trash and we had close to 40 cleanups with over 400 volunteers throughout the year so building a good community," said Ryan Wong, Co-founder of Tidy Seas.

People of all ages gathered at Evergreen Park in Goleta early Saturday morning to help gather trash and hear from different organizations about living a more eco-friendly lifestyle, as well lending a hand in making Goleta a beautiful and clean place.

“It brings out the inner treasure hunt in them," said Wong. "But having the Kids learn at a young age, it’s cool to see after if they come to another cleanup. The parents are like ‘now everywhere I walk my kid wants to pick up trash and you know we can’t leave that there.’”

The event wouldn’t have been possible without the help of its volunteers and informational tables showing up to help and share. Elubias Kitchen was also at the event.

“It’s great that the city organizes these events just to keep things environmentally clean," said volunteer Brooke Armstrong, who is also part of Rotary Club of Goleta

We asked Armstrong about what he thinks should be done to help keep Goleta a clean place.

“Just be mindful." said Armstrong. "You know, when I go out for a walk and I see a stray poop bag that’s good karma just to pick it up on your route and deposit it where it needs to be.”

Fun activities were available for kids like getting the chance to touch a truck from MarBorg.

Earth day is Tuesday April 22, 2025.