Drying begins Wednesday

Light showers continue Tuesday and dry conditions begin Wednesday - setting us up for a nice Thanksgiving.

Some lingering drizzle could last into the overnight hours between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning but Wednesday will be a mostly dry day for the entire region.

Some clouds will last through Wednesday morning but clearing should arrive by afternoon.

Warmer conditions kickoff for us on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday.

Thanksgiving temperatures are looking to peak around 67 degrees in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo.

Temperatures will continue to warm slightly through the weekend.

Dry conditions are likely to remain through the beginning of December.