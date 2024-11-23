More showers expected for Sunday, November 24th

Measurable rainfall continues to fall across the region mostly very light totals so far. More scattered showers and or light drizzle will be possible in to Sunday with an increase in intensity expected by late Sunday evening. For the overnight and in to early Sunday, look for lows to dip in to the 40's for most areas. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the 50's to about 60-degrees. Again, look for scattered chances for drizzle or light showers with an increase in showers, especially north of Point Conception by nightfall.

Looking ahead, widespread showers with even heavy periods of rain is expected as we head in to Monday. Forecast models are still struggling with exact totals to expect. This is because the system is a small version of what we often refer to as an atmospheric river. There is a decent amount of moisture and the area of low pressure will get fairly close to trigger decent precipitation. For now, we will call for about 1 to 3 inches north of Point Conception and about one half to just over an inch south of the Santa Barbara South Coast. However, there is a possibility for higher totals depending on the exact position of the deepest pockets of moisture and where they come ashore. Showers are expected to linger in to Tuesday before we see clearing and drying out by Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will stay cool for much of the week with just some warming as we see a slight offshore flow develop by Thanksgiving. Another chance for rain comes in to play by late in the work week with the next storm system approaching our region . It's still a bit early to get an exact forecast for this next system, but we will keep an eye on it and pass the latest forecast predictions on to you as we head through the holiday week.