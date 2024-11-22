Plan your weekend and holiday accordingly, rain is headed to the Central Coast

A cooling trend begins today as the central coast prepares for our first significant system of the season. Rainfall begins late Friday night for the far north communities like Paso Robles and Cambria. The region will see a the parts of the atmospheric river that has been impacting Northern California, however it will be quite weak as it approaches the central coast.

Rain total Friday until Tuesday will vary depending on micro climates, but First Alert Weather is tracking about a quarter to an inch of rain in total over the course of 4 days. Expect to wake up to rain Saturday morning, as it builds in overnight and will bring wind speeds for the northern part of the region. A wind advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service. It will be in effect for the San Luis Obispo county beaches and San Luis Obispo county interior valleys at 8 p.m. Friday and will expire by 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Temperatures on Saturday will be low 60s through out the central coast. The region will get a break from the rain Saturday afternoon into the evening, however bands of rain are to be expected throughout Sunday with scattered showers. Ventura County will see less rain on Sunday. By early Monday morning, another significant band of rain moves in bringing widespread showers through out the central coast.

For your morning commute plan accordingly, conditions will be cold and rainy by 6 a.m. Monday morning. For those planning to travel this weekend for the holiday, expect rain through the next 5-6 days as the system moves through the region.