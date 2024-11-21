Sunshine, dry and mild conditions on Friday, before rain moves in Friday night

Rain is headed our way! The central coast will see another day of pleasant conditions on Friday as we sit under a weak high pressure system. Changes will start to make way into Friday afternoon with cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. An atmospheric river is continuing to move through the central coast as well as a potent low pressure system aiding in the intensity of the atmospheric river. Rain showers will be persistent beginning Friday evening for areas north of Point Conception until early Tuesday. For areas South of Point Conception, rain begins Saturday morning until Tuesday morning.

As of today rain totals are looking to be about a half an inch to an inch and a half by Tuesday morning. With this cold front, high surf will be a possibility as well as the increase of winds, however wind speeds will be just below advisory levels. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 60s for the coasts and high 60s and low 70s for the valleys and interior areas.

Widespread showers begin Friday night for the northern part of the region, like Paso Robles. Overnight, the system will move down the region and by 7 a.m. Santa Barbara and Ventura County can expect rain.

As we head into Sunday, a break from scattered showers is expected by the afternoon, but rain will return by Sunday night into Monday morning. Plan your weekend accordingly, it will be a rainy one!