Cool temps Tuesday, slight warming follows

Cool temperatures continue Tuesday but temperatures will slowly rise in some areas through the work week.

Despite the incoming warming trend, temperatures will remain below normal.

A freeze warning is in effect Tuesday from 2am-9am for portions of Santa Barbara & Ventura counties with temperatures as low as 32 degrees expected.

A high surf advisory is in effect until 9am Tuesday for SLO & Santa Barbara county beaches with waves up to 11 feet expected.

A wind advisory is in effect until 3am Tuesday for portions of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties with winds up to 30mph and gusts up to 50 mph expected.

Cooler temperatures and rain are expected this weekend.

About 1 inch of rain could fall Friday through Monday. Snow is not expected in our local mountains this weekend due the warmer nature of this system.