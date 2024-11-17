Staying cool and dry for now, Monday Nov 18th forecast

Despite a very chilly start top the day, ample sunshine made for a nice mild afternoon. A rapidly dying cold front continues to push inland well to our north. We see very little chance for any sort of moisture from this system other than high and mid level clouds drifting overhead. A moderate northerly wind is expected and Wind Advisories are posted for most inland areas of Santa Barbara & Ventura Counties until early Monday. Wind gusts above 30-mph are possible, especially below passes and canyons. Overnight lows should be a bit warmer than what we woke up to on Sunday with most areas in the 40's and upper 30's. However, a few areas in wind protected inland valleys could see temperatures dip to and below freezing before dawn on Monday. Freeze Watches are posted for portions of northern Santa Barbara County as well as Ventura County through early Monday. Despite the expected cool start to the day, we should see another mostly mild afternoon with abundant 60's expected in all areas.

Looking ahead, high pressure will build by late Monday as the latest storm system pushes farther east. This will likely bring some warming as light offshore winds moderate the air mass. We don't see a big warm up, but very dry and breezy conditions will make it feel very Fall like. As we head toward and in to the following weekend, yet another early season storm comes in to play. This one is once again playing the tricky to forecast card with our computers. We will for now keep a close eye on how the forecast develops this week. We could see some rain chances by Saturday or Sunday, or the system will ride up and over us once again. We will have a pretty good idea of what to expect by mid week and we will update you accordingly.