Slight warming Wednesday, tracking Friday rain

Offshore flow will bring some slightly warmer temperatures Wednesday.

Up to about 5 degrees of warming is expected inland Wednesday for areas like the Santa Ynez Valley, temperatures are looking very similar to Tuesday near the coast in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria. About 1-3 degrees of warming expected along our beaches.

A low pressure system will move into our region late Thursday and stick around through Saturday with a light chance of showers and temperatures dropping to about 10 degrees below normal. Onshore flow returns Thursday as well, cloudy conditions are expected, especially near the coast.

Rain chances are highest in north Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, up to about 50% on Friday. Models predict about 1/10th of an inch to fall. Drizzle is possible in Santa Barbara and Ventura County on Friday.

There is a high surf advisory in effect for northern Santa Barbara County and SLO County beaches until 10am Wednesday with waves up to 14 feet expected.

We dry out on Saturday and slow warming is expected to kick off Sunday through next week.