Minor change in temperatures for the Central Coast Sunday

A quiet and mild weekend continues for the Central Coast and while humidity levels increase, it will still be on the drier side. The air quality alert is set to expire Saturday at 4 p.m. however, it is important to continue to check air quality as smoke from the Mountain fire still lingers in Ventura County. Winds will be calm through the weekend, which is good news. No advisories are in place for the weekend as well for the Central Coast, and by Sunday high pressure fully moves out of the region.

Sunday temperatures will drop a couple degrees depending on your micro climate. Overnight to early morning clouds will build in each day until Tuesday. Dense fog may extend into the valleys Sunday night into Monday morning, resulting in the possibility of a dense fog advisory. A trough of low pressure will begin to move through the region Sunday night into Monday, bringing a slight chance of drizzle for areas north of Point Conception, however because the air will be dry, there is a chance little to no rain can be expected. Rain totals if rain prevails, will be less than a tenth of an inch, and it won't be long before sunshine peaks through. It will be perfect conditions for Veterans Day, for those who enjoy mild and cooler conditions. Definitely make those plans and don't forget to honor our Veterans!

Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 60s for the beaches and mid to high 70s for the valleys and interior areas. Cold overnight lows are back and here to stay, so definitely be aware of those plants and animals outside.

By Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, winds turn offshore bringing another Santa Ana wind event, but much lighter than what was seen this week.