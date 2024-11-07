Onshore flow increases Friday as Santa Ana event expires

Windy conditions continue Thursday evening through out Ventura County. The high wind warning and wind advisory expires by 4 p.m. Thursday. However light winds will continue through the evening. Air quality from the Mountain Fire in Ventura County will be an issue. There is an air quality alert for Ventura County until 4 p.m. although it may be extended due to the ash and particles in the air.

It's important to create safe room for those sensitive or with asthma. The intense Santa Ana wind event will expire as onshore flow begins to increase and humidity levels will also increase. Conditions will still be dry through the weekend, but not as extreme. Temperatures Friday will be in the 60s to high 70s for the Central Coast.

By the weekend, comfortable conditions return to the region with minor change. Temperatures will be above average for this time of year. By Monday and Tuesday of next week, another Santa Ana event is expected, however it will be lighter than the previous, so fire concerns continue through the week and weekend.