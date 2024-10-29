Cool & breezy Wednesday, weekend rain chances

Cool and breezy conditions continue Wednesday.

A wind advisory goes in effect 3pm Tuesday until midnight for Ventura County Valleys with gusts up to 40 mph.

A high surf advisory is in effect for north Santa Barbara County & San Luis Obispo County Beaches Tuesday until 11pm with waves up to 12 feet expected.

A frost advisory goes in effect Wednesday from 1am-9pm with temperatures as low as 33 degrees.

Some slight rain chances show up north on Thursday.

Little to no rain chances on Friday but cold temperatures remain, especially at night.

Stronger rain chances show up across the region for Saturday.

Dry and warmer conditions return early next week.