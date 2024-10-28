Strong winds and slight chance for rain Monday, tracking a cool and wet workweek

A cold low pressure system. moves through the Central Coast Monday. This causes gusty winds, cooler temperatures and the chance for rain. We saw a misting of rainfall late Sunday night and its possible a light shower or two could develop through Monday night. The main concern with this system passing through is the winds. The entire coverage areas is underneath a Wind Advisory. If you have halloween decorations or patio furniture, you'll want to move these items inside. Gusts could reach close to 40mph or greater in wind prone areas.

Winds taper off by Tuesday morning, allowing for more marine layer coverage and fog. Expect to see some disorganized cloud cover for the first half of the morning and better clearing by the afternoon. Temperatures drop further and Tuesday will be the coolest of the week, so grab those layers and bundle up! Some inland areas will drop into the middle 30s overnight, rather close to frost levels. Make sure to protect those pets, plants and pipes!

Winds transition to the northeast on Wednesday. This means there will be a few clouds in the morning and some middle to high level clouds by the evening. Our next system arrives Wednesday night into Halloween. We have a slight chance for a wet and windy Halloween with rain chances looking at 10-20%. The rain door stays open due to multiple other systems passing through this week. The next chance for rain arrives Sunday as out next low pressure system crosses over the area. With each system, rain amounts will be light but winds will be a concern for the entire week.