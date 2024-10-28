Cooling down Tuesday, rain chances this week

Low pressure from the northwest will bring cooling to the Central Coast on Tuesday. We are tracking rain chances Thursday through Sunday.

A wind advisory is in effect for the entire region with gusts up to 40-55mph through 9pm on Monday night. Winds are expected to calm for us by Tuesday.

A high surf advisory is also in effect for San Luis Obispo and North Santa Barbara County beaches through 11pm Tuesday with waves up to 12 feet expected.

SLO County & North SB County will see stronger wet weather chances as a cold front arrives to the Central Coast around Wednesday.

Halloween is looking cool and cloudy as light rain chances linger. You will want to bundle up this year, especially at night, and maybe keep an umbrella ready.

Drying and slight warming is expected for most areas by Sunday or Monday.