Temperatures gradually cool, more fog for the beaches on Friday

Offshore flow has shifted to onshore flow, bringing back more of the marine layer on Thursday morning. As onshore continues to strengthen Friday will be another day like Thursday with low clouds for your morning commute. The marine layer will be slower to clear for the beaches on Friday, but sunshine will prevail by the afternoon.

Winds will continue to be steady on Friday, with some areas more gusty than others like Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo. A ridge of high pressure is still sitting comfy near the region, keeping conditions warm and temperatures above average. Warm temperatures will continue through the end of the work week, however the region will be gradually cooling each day.

Temperatures on Friday will be in the low 70s for the beaches and mid 80s for the valleys and interior areas. For those who enjoy sun and warm conditions, take advantage of the next couple of days before cooling returns.

By Saturday temperatures will hold or go up a couple of degrees depending on micro climates. Clouds return, but will be slightly more dense and linger longer for the beaches. First Alert Weather is tracking multiple low pressure systems, that will make way to the Pacific Northwest on Saturday night, which will drop cold air and winds for the work week next week.