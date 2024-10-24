Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Temperatures gradually cool, more fog for the beaches on Friday

KEYT
By
Published 2:37 pm

Offshore flow has shifted to onshore flow, bringing back more of the marine layer on Thursday morning. As onshore continues to strengthen Friday will be another day like Thursday with low clouds for your morning commute. The marine layer will be slower to clear for the beaches on Friday, but sunshine will prevail by the afternoon.

Winds will continue to be steady on Friday, with some areas more gusty than others like Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo. A ridge of high pressure is still sitting comfy near the region, keeping conditions warm and temperatures above average. Warm temperatures will continue through the end of the work week, however the region will be gradually cooling each day.

Temperatures on Friday will be in the low 70s for the beaches and mid 80s for the valleys and interior areas. For those who enjoy sun and warm conditions, take advantage of the next couple of days before cooling returns.

By Saturday temperatures will hold or go up a couple of degrees depending on micro climates. Clouds return, but will be slightly more dense and linger longer for the beaches. First Alert Weather is tracking multiple low pressure systems, that will make way to the Pacific Northwest on Saturday night, which will drop cold air and winds for the work week next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
KEYT
san luis obispo county
Santa Barbara
Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andie Lopez Bornet

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content