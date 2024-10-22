Comfortable temperatures, slight warmup underway

Monday was a pleasant start to the work week, with mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Offshore winds will keep skies mostly clear on Tuesday, with some areas of low clouds and dense fog that will dissipate by the afternoon.

A short-lived, mini warmup is on tap for the next few days. A ridge of high pressure is building over the area and bumping up our temperatures to above average numbers. Tuesday will serve as a transitional day before heat peaks on Wednesday. Temperatures for coastal areas on Tuesday will be in the 60s and 70s, while inland temperatures hold on to the mid-to-low 80s yet again. Overnight lows inland will be in the 40s, while coastal areas can primarily expect 50s.

Temperatures will slowly start to cool as we inch closer to the weekend, but no drastic changes are expected. The entire work week looks comfortable and there are very minor day-to-day changes in the forecast.