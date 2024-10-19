Beautiful Fall weather, forecast for Sunday Oct 20th

A classic Fall pattern has graced our region for the past couple of days bringing the bright sunshine, warm northerly winds and very mild to warm temperatures right out to our coastline. With the offshore flow and very clear skies, inland areas have seen some very chilly morning temperatures to start the day, but warming nicely by the late morning. Red Flag fire fighting conditions have also returned with the very dry and blustery winds. Look for another very clear and chilly night with light to moderate northeasterly winds, especially below foothills and canyons that favor that direction. Red Flag conditions are expected to diminish, but fires could still spread rapidly if ignited and that means extra vigilance is needed. For Sunday, expect another stellar day with bright sunshine and highs warming once again back up in to the 70's and 80's for most areas.

Looking ahead, a gradual return of the onshore flow as this first of the season Santa Ana further weakens. This should open the door for the marine layer to slowly fill back in along the coast. We could see a little light fog by early Monday, but decent clearing is expected by the afternoon. An area of low pressure will approach the region early next week followed by at least one more system later in the work week. At this time. we don't see any significant threats for showers south of about Northern California, but we'll monitor closely just in case. Temperatures will cool and more clouds will likely grace the region as the systems roll in off the ocean. Highs will be mostly in the 60's and 70's with 80's in the warmest areas. Overnight lows will warm for all areas as the onshore flow puts more moisture back in to the atmosphere which in turn acts like a blanket at night.