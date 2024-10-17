Skip to Content
Gusty winds Friday, warmer weekend ahead

Published 3:03 pm

The Fall-like conditions have been a real treat the last few days. By Friday we start to see a shift in weather as warming returns, and winds shift. While gusty winds will be persistent for areas North of Point Conception Thursday, by Friday wind speeds will increase.

A wind advisory goes into effect Thursday at 2 p.m. And will expire Thursday at 8 p.m. Wind speeds will be 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.  Areas under the advisory include San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County beaches, as well as San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Central Coast.

Temperatures on Friday will be in the 70s for the beaches, 70s to low 80s for the valleys and interior areas.  The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for Ventura County, Friday morning until Saturday evening. Humidity levels are expected to be low and winds will shift to the north east.

The weekend will feel a little like summer, as temperatures return to above average. Winds will start to die down on Sunday and return to mild conditions.

Andie Lopez Bornet

