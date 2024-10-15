Cool & misty Wednesday, drizzle chances through Thursday

Low pressure will bring widespread cooling and possible drizzle on Wednesday.

A high surf advisory is in effect until 3am Wednesday for north Santa Barbara County & San Luis Obispo County beaches with waves up to 12 feet.

Temperatures will drop both near the coast and inland between 2-8 degrees on Wednesday.

Little to no cloud clearing is expected for the coast on Wednesday.

Our drizzle chances linger into Thursday morning.

Winds are expected to pick up Wednesday night, intensify by Friday and last through the weekend. Wind advisories are likely.

Dry and warm conditions return just in time for the weekend, Saturday and Sunday.

Early models predict drizzle chances may return next week.