Temps cool further on Saturday, perfect weekend for the pumpkin patch



Sundowner winds will be just below advisory levels along the Gaviota coast on Saturday, picking up Friday afternoon. Through out the region, winds will continue to be breezy, bringing cooler air to the coastline.

A cooling trend continues through the weekend, even for the inland areas. The marine layer will also continue through the weekend, at times reaching the valley areas, low visibility during the evening and light mist can be expected.

Quick clearing will persist, although for the beaches it will be hazy through the day. Temperatures for Saturday will be very similar, with a degree or two of cooling, 70s for the beaches, 80s for the valleys and 80s for the inland areas.

Saturday and Sunday will be perfect conditions to head to the pumpkin patch in Solvang or celebrate fall festivities. Further cooling continues into the work week as temperatures continue to gradually cool. By the the second half of next week, a trough of low pressure will swoop down, bringing a slight chance of drizzle. Although, chances are very low, it will still allow conditions to feel like Fall and be on the cooler side.

