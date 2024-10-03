Minimal cooling on Friday before more heat returns

Heat alerts for the central coast are expected to expire Thursday evening by 8 p.m. The red flag warning for the interior areas and mountains are set to expire Thursday evening by 8 p.m. Friday onshore flow will strengthen a little more and high pressure begins to move out of the region, resulting in cooler conditions.

It will be a day of cooling before another ridge of high pressure builds once again. Winds will be moderate on Friday, it is still north and north easterly winds, bringing warm and dry conditions. For the south facing beaches, morning fog will last slightly longer than Thursday, however sunshine will prevail by midday.

Temperatures on Friday will be in the 70s for the beaches, 90s for the valleys and 100s for the interior areas. While the heat alerts are set to expire Thursday evening, it is still important to practice heat safety through the weekend, especially for those who work or do sports outside. Listen to your body and stay hydrated and take needed breaks.

By the weekend, conditions heat up once again, putting temperatures well above average for this time of year. It is very likely that heat alerts will return. By next week, better cooling will return and will bring conditions to a comfortable state.