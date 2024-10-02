Cooling down Thursday, hot weekend ahead

Slight cooling begins for most communities Thursday into Friday before temperatures rise again for the weekend.

The inland areas will continue experience dangerously hot weather Thursday with many heat alerts in effect.

A heat advisory is in effect until 8pm Thursday for most of the region.

A red flag warning is in effect until 8pm Thursday for Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura County mountains.

An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8pm Thursday for the Santa Ynez & Santa Barbara County mountains.

An excessive heat watch goes in effect Saturday morning through Sunday night for San Luis Obispo County, Santa Barbara County and Ventura County mountains.

Despite Thursday's slight cooling, warm conditions will remain across the region.

Clear skies are expected Thursday with the exception of some coastal morning fog and low clouds.

Much cooler weather is expected starting around Tuesday next week.