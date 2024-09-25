Marine layer returns Thursday, minor changes to weather pattern

The last week of September has been feeling a lot like fall for the coasts.

Thursday will be another day of stubborn overcast skies. For your morning commute Thursday, you can expect low visibility and the possibility of light drizzle. the marine layer will likely extend into the valleys, but by the afternoon, the marine layer will move out. It may be stubborn to clear for the beach communities and sunshine may be quick. The increase of onshore flow keeps conditions on the cooler side, rather than warming up.

Winds will be breezy, but will be below advisory levels. Temperatures for Thursday will be in the 70s for the beaches, 80s for the valleys and 90s for the interior.

A ridge of high pressure tries to make its way back into the forecast on Friday. It may struggle, but by Friday, better clearing and a slight increase in temperatures is expected.